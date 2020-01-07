Jet Airways rises 5% after Synergy Group submits EoI, hits upper circuit for fifth day

Shares of Jet Airways surged nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, a day after South America-based Synergy Group submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) to acquire the debt-laden carrier.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Jet Airways shares rose as much as 4.87 percent to an intraday high of Rs 37.65 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Jet Airways shares advanced to Rs 37 apiece intraday, up 4.96 percent.

At 9:51 am, Jet Airways shares traded 4.87 percent higher at 37.65 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 1.21 percent up at that time.

The airline’s shares have remained locked to the upper circuit filter for five sessions in a row on hopes of a rescue. On Monday, shares of Jet Airways closed nearly 5 percent higher at Rs 35.90 on the BSE.

Synergy Group emerged as the sole contender for the airline in the previous round of bidding. However, it did not submit a binding bid and sought more time.

Besides Synergy Group, banks are hopeful that two other suitors may also come forward — a Dubai-based fund and the Hinduja Group.

Jet Airways, once country's biggest private airline, stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, leaving thousands without jobs.