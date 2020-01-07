Aviation
Jet Airways rises 5% after Synergy Group submits EoI, hits upper circuit for fifth day
Updated : January 07, 2020 11:49 AM IST
Synergy Group had emerged as the sole contender for the airline in the previous round of bidding
On Monday, shares of Jet Airways closed nearly 5 percent higher at Rs 35.90 on the BSE
The airline’s shares have remained locked to the upper circuit filter for five sessions in a row on hopes of a rescue.
