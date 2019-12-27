Market

Jet Airways hits upper circuit for 8th day, climbs 61% in 11 trading sessions

Updated : December 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST

The share price of Jet Airways hit an upper circuit again on Friday after the company in its regulatory filing said that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) would seek fresh initial bids for the airline.

The stock has been locked in an upper circuit for the seventh straight day ever since the company's BSE regulatory filing was released.