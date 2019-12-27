#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
Global stocks rally to record highs; gold gains
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes
Jet Airways hits upper circuit for 8th day, climbs 61% in 11 trading sessions

Updated : December 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST

The share price of Jet Airways hit an upper circuit again on Friday after the company in its regulatory filing said that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) would seek fresh initial bids for the airline.
The stock has been locked in an upper circuit for the seventh straight day ever since the company's BSE regulatory filing was released. 
In the last 11 trading sessions, the stock climbed 61 percent to Rs 29.65. 
