Jefferies believes that the current momentum in the housing sector is the beginning of a multi-year upcycle. The brokerage house said in a note that affordability has been the best in the past 20 years and there is huge pent-up demand in housing.

The report added that buyer sentiment — which was a missing link — has now returned, resulting in unsold inventory trending downwards. This should boost price impact, which is required to sustain positive sentiments. The revival of the sector can aid in GDP growth by about 100bps+ and bring in broad based capex recovery.

Jefferies identified Godrej Properties, HDFC, Kajaria Ceramics, ACC, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Supreme Industries as the stocks to play this theme. The brokerage house sees 50 to 80 percent potential upside in these stocks over the next three years.

The brokerage house stated that the history of the last 25 years suggests that the up and down cycles of the Indian property market lasts about seven to nine years. The sector is now emerging from an eight-year downturn of which 2020 was the bottom. Hence, Jefferies believes that the upcycle will go on for the next five to seven years.

In terms of affordability, Jefferies stated that over the last nine years, property prices have moved up by only 25 percent whereas cumulative income growth is at 70 percent. Primary property sales have grown only at about 2 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2008 and as such, there is a significant pent-up demand that can drive the cycle higher for multiple years.

Registrations data in Delhi, Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra show that buyer sentiment has turned. Anecdotal evidence, developer data and mortgage disbursal suggest that other markets are also improving rapidly. Unsold inventory peaked over 2015-17, and since then is down 22 percent. The same is expected to be corrected by another 8 percent by December 2021. This should bring in a healthy price momentum.

Housing is estimated at 5 percent of GDP currently, and should hit 9-10 percent at the peak. The sector is labour-intensive and is connected to other industries such as building materials, home improvement etc. A housing cycle turnaround could thus kickstart India’s long stagnant capex cycle as several industries co-invest around the theme and real estate development dovetails into many infrastructure projects. The housing revival can drive India’s GDP growth higher and create additional jobs/annum incrementally over the next five years.

The brokerage firm also identified key trends and top picks across sectors. In the developer segment, Godrej Properties and Sobha are the top picks and the segment is set to see over 20 per cent residential sales CAGR driven by improving housing market as well as consolidation in the sector. In the housing finance market, Jeffries identified HDFC as the top pick.