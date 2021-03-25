  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Jefferies reiterates 'buy' rating for HDFC; target price over 36% from CMP

Updated : March 25, 2021 03:49 PM IST

The brokerage firm states that even as the management remains watchful of the spike in COVID-19 cases, they believe the impact will not be as stringent or prolonged as in the past
According to the brokerage note, the management believes that the recent Supreme Court ruling will imply that defaulters will be recognised as NPL, and lenders can initiate recovery process
Jefferies reiterates 'buy' rating for HDFC; target price over 36% from CMP
Published : March 25, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report

Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.86 times so far on Day 2

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.86 times so far on Day 2

Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement