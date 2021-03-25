Jefferies reiterates 'buy' rating for HDFC; target price over 36% from CMP

Jefferies has reiterated a ‘buy’ rating for HDFC Ltd with a target price of Rs 3,380 per share. The brokerage firm states that even as the HDFC management remains watchful of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, especially in Maharashtra, they believe the impact will not be as stringent or prolonged as in the past.

Jefferies' target price is more than 36 percent from the current market levels of HDFC share price. The stock settled at Rs 2,478 per share on NSE at Friday's close, up 50 percent. It opened at Rs 2,488 and hit the day's high at Rs 2,491.60. The day's low came in at Rs 2,431.10.

During an investor call with the brokerage, Conrad D'Souza of HDFC Ltd said that the demand for housing should hold up, even with some price hikes or withdrawal of stamp-duty cuts.

He added: “The asset quality pressure is holding up and provisions are adequate. The Supreme Court’s verdict should allow lenders to pursue collections.”

The management also expects 15-18 percent growth in assets under management to be achievable over the medium-term led by the retail segment.

HDFC Ltd has improved its digital processes, and a significant portion of its staff has been empowered to work remotely, in response to the recent spike in COVID-10 cases, especially in Maharashtra.

“The demand for housing demand has picked up strongly in recent quarters and this should help keep disbursements flattish year-on-year versus their expectation (in mid-2020) of seeing about 25 percent decline. The 2022 fiscal should see 30-35 percent disbursement growth on a low base and healthy demand,” stated the note.

According to the brokerage note, the management believes that the recent Supreme Court ruling will imply that defaulters will be recognised as NPL, and lenders can initiate the recovery process.