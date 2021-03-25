Jefferies reiterates 'buy' rating for HDFC; target price over 36% from CMP Updated : March 25, 2021 03:49 PM IST The brokerage firm states that even as the management remains watchful of the spike in COVID-19 cases, they believe the impact will not be as stringent or prolonged as in the past According to the brokerage note, the management believes that the recent Supreme Court ruling will imply that defaulters will be recognised as NPL, and lenders can initiate recovery process Published : March 25, 2021 03:45 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply