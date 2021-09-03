Jefferies raises Varun Beverages target; here's why

Jefferies has raised its target price on Varun Beverages to Rs 1,200 from Rs 930. The firm expects the company to post a strong growth, going ahead. Also, 49 percent EPS CAGR is expected on the back of recovery in volumes, reduction of debt and distribution expansion.

Jefferies has raised its target price on Varun Beverages to Rs 1,200 from Rs 930. The firm expects the company to post a strong growth, going ahead. Also, 49 percent EPS CAGR is expected on the back of recovery in volumes, reduction of debt and distribution expansion.

Jefferies expects the RoE to expand to 25 percent by CY23.

There are some risks to watch out for – COVID-related risk is there, if there is an aggressive M&A action, that could be a bit of a dampener.

In terms of growth, the brokerage house expects a 49 percent CAGR.

