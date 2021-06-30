Home

    Jefferies positive on Siemens, ABB, here’s why

    Profile image
    By Nimesh Shah | IST (Updated)
    Jefferies believes that data centre is emerging as a strong growth area with a 9-10 percent potential capex over the next four-five years. They have the capacity to rise by 4.5 times by FY25-FY26.

    The firm has raised forward EPS for Siemens and ABB by 7-9 percent and for L&T, Cummins, Voltas and Blue Star by 1-3 percent.
    They have raised the target price for Siemens to Rs 2,670 from Rs 2,500 and for ABB to Rs 2,340 from Rs 1,700.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
