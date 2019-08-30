Market
Jefferies cuts FY20 earnings forecast by 9% as growth worries weigh
Updated : August 30, 2019 08:55 AM IST
Jefferies in its research report said that revival in growth could take time.
It has lowered FY20 earnings forecasts by 9 percent and for the Nifty by 8 percent.
Jefferies remains defensive with a bias for large-caps over mid-caps.
