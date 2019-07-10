Jefferies, CLSA cut price targets on TCS, maintain 'buy' rating
Updated : July 10, 2019 08:57 AM IST
Jefferies and CLSA slashed their price targets on TCS while maintaining their ‘buy’ targets on the stock. The former brokerage reduced the price target to Rs 2,380 from Rs 2,400 while the latter brokerage cut its target to Rs 2,570 from Rs 2,650.
Both cut their price targets' on the stock on the back of reduced margins this quarter.
Robust deal wins have only kept both brokerages bullish on the stock in the long-run.
