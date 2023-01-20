Jefferies' Chris Wood rejigs Asia ex-Japan long only portfolio — replaces ICICI Prudential with HDFC Life

As per India long-only equity portfolio, the stocks under financial sector now are ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Computer Age Management Services and REC Limited.

Christopher Woods, Global Head, Equity Strategy at Jefferies has made portfolio changes for Asia ex-Japan long only portfolio. In the same, he replaced ICICI Prudential with HDFC Life and introduced investment in Godrej Properties with 3 percent weight by reducing weight in Macrotech Developers.

As per India long-only equity portfolio, the stocks under financial sector now are ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Computer Age Management Services and REC Limited. In energy sector, the stocks are Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. Real estate consists of Godrej Properties, Century Textiles, DLF Limited and Macrotech Developers.

Auto sector consists of Maruti Suzuki India and infrastructure consists of Larsen & Toubro. Transport comprises of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. Container Corp of India comes under logistics sector.

Here are the stocks and their weightage as per India long-only equity portfolio.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 29 percent decline in its profit at Rs 221 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022. The company had posted a profit of Rs 311 crore in the same quarter a year ago. During the third quarter of this fiscal the net premium income increased to Rs 9,465 crore as against Rs 9,074 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.

On the other hand, HDFC Life is set to report its earnings today. It is expected to report a robust set of profitability metrics for Q3FY23, powered by strong business growth.