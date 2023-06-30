JBM Auto's stock surges on promoter infusion and growth prospects of bus subsidiary

JBM Auto's recent stock surge, propelled by strong trading volumes and sustained positive performance, reflects the growing investor confidence in the company. The infusion of funds into the bus subsidiary by promoter Nishant Arya further solidifies its importance within JBM Auto's growth strategy. With ambitious revenue and volume targets set for the subsidiary, JBM Auto aims to capitalize on the rising demand for buses and establish itself as a key player in the sector.

JBM Auto, an automotive company, witnessed a significant surge in its stock on Wednesday, accompanied by substantial trading volumes. This surge is part of a larger upward trend that has been observed throughout the week, resulting in remarkable gains for the company.

Adding to the positive momentum, JBM Auto's subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited, recently received an infusion of funds from its promoter, Nishant Arya. This development has transformed the subsidiary's ownership structure, further emphasizing its critical role in the company's future growth plans.

On Wednesday, JBM Auto 's stock experienced a notable increase of approximately 13 percent, attracting attention from investors and analysts alike. Moreover, trading volumes reached nearly four times the average for the stock, indicating heightened market activity and interest. When considering the broader picture, it becomes evident that JBM Auto's stock has been consistently rising, not just on Wednesday but throughout the week, delivering an overall increase of around 21 percent. In the context of the year, the stock has surged by an impressive 51 percent, highlighting its favorable performance and investor confidence.

A recent notification from the exchanges revealed that JBM Auto's promoter, Nishant Arya, has infused funds into the company's EV bus subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited. As a result, the promoter has been allotted approximately 17 percent equity in the subsidiary. This move has reshaped the subsidiary's ownership structure, with JBM Auto now owning 83 percent and Nishant Arya possessing 17 percent. The infusion of funds from the promoter showcases the strategic importance of the bus subsidiary and the significant role it is expected to play in the company's future growth.

JBM Auto's bus subsidiary holds great significance for the company's expansion plans and revenue growth. In a previous interaction with CNBC-TV18, company representatives stated their intention to secure additional funds for the bus business. Moreover, they have set ambitious targets for the subsidiary, aiming for a threefold growth in bus revenue in FY24. Notably, this growth projection is accompanied by an impressive tenfold increase in sales volume.

Compared to the previous fiscal year, where JBM Auto delivered 500 buses, they now aim to supply a remarkable 5,000 buses this year. These aspirations emphasize the pivotal role of the bus subsidiary and its potential to drive substantial growth for JBM Auto.

