JBM Auto shares rally 44% in last 4 trading sessions
Updated : September 25, 2019 01:26 PM IST
The share price of JBM Auto has been surging since last week when Finance Minister announced corporate tax cut to 22 percent from 30 percent earlier.
The stock further reacted to the comment by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who said that all buses in India will switch to electric in next two years.
In last 4 trading sessions, the stock escalated by 44.12 percent to current levels.
