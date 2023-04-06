With 41% gains this year so far, this auto component manufacturer is at a 52-week high

The company’s shares have surged 102.41 percent from its last 52-week low level of Rs 361.7 on September 28, 2022.

Auto ancillaries company JBM Auto’s shares gained over 4.5 percent to end at a fresh 52-week high of Rs 734 on Thursday. The auto parts company’s stock has surged 41 percent so far in 2023, and nearly 39 percent in the past 12 months.

At the latest 52-week high value, the company’s shares have surged 102.41 percent from its last 52-week low level of Rs 361.7 on September 28, 2022.

"JBM group is the only player in the Indian market to offer an entire EV ecosystem and is committed to investing in green mobility solutions," said Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman of JBM Auto.

In the December quarter, JBM Auto reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.33 crore, rising slightly by 3.81 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 33.07 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales rose by 16.05 percent to Rs 953.05 crore compared to Rs 821.24 crore last year, while its EBITDA of Rs 114.75 crore was 21.92 percent higher than Rs 94.12 crore observed in the year-ago period.