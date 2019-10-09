Auto
JBM Auto jumps 15% on receiving order for 300 buses
Updated : October 09, 2019 01:29 PM IST
Intraday, the stock price jumped 15 percent to touch Rs 214.90.
At 1:23 PM, the stock was trading 11.80 percent higher at Rs 209.80.
In the last two months, the stock has risen 38 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more