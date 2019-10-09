JBM Auto jumps 15% on receiving order for 300 buses

JBM Auto’s shares jumped 15 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company received an order of 300 buses. The stock price jumped 15 percent to touch Rs 214.90.

At 1:23 PM, the stock was trading 11.80 percent higher at Rs 209.80.

JBM Auto

In its BSE regulatory filing, the company informed that it has received orders of 300 buses (both CNG and electric) from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS), SpiceJet & Interglobe Aviation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Corporation.

It further said that the order will be fully executed before the end of the current financial year.

While the company continues to receive orders, its stock price is already pricing in everything. In the last two months, the stock has risen 38 percent. The biggest move in the stock came on September 25 when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that all buses in India will switch to electric in the next two years.