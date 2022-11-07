Cross
    market News stocks News

    JBM Auto's sales cross Rs 1,000 crore in September quarter led by component business

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    JBM Auto's EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points to 9.9 percent from 10.4 percent last year.

    JBM Auto's net profit increased 43 percent year-on-year to Rs 36.18 crore during the September quarter. Profitability was aided by a 37 percent growth in overall sales.

    Sales for the quarter crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark, coming in at Rs 1,029.2 crore, compared to Rs 752 crore during the same period last year.

    The company's operating profit rose 30 percent from last year to Rs 101.5 crore. However, EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points to 9.9 percent from 10.4 percent last year.

    Earnings per share (EPS) in the September quarter stood at Rs 3.06 from Rs 2.14 last year.

    JBM Auto's sales growth was led by its component division, which grew 50 percent from last year to Rs 827 crore. The performance of the company's other two divisions - tool room and OEM remained flat on a year-on-year basis.
    Shares of JBM Auto are trading little changed at Rs 416.75.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
