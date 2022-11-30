English
JB Chemicals gets USFDA approval for depressive disorder treatment drug

JB Chemicals gets USFDA approval for depressive disorder treatment drug

JB Chemicals gets USFDA approval for depressive disorder treatment drug
By CNBCTV18.com Nov 30, 2022 6:12:56 PM IST (Published)

The generic product approval is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 37.5 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical US LLC.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has received the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets of strength 37.5 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 225 mg.


Venlafaxine Hydrochloride is used for the treatment of depression, anxiety disorder, and panic disorder.

An ANDA approval by USFDA allows the applicant to manufacture and market the generic drug product to provide a lower-cost alternative to the brand-name drug it references.

The generic product approval is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 37.5 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical US LLC.

According to IQVIA data, Venlafaxine Extended-Release tablets recorded annualised sales of approximately $ 48 million in the US for the 12-month period ending in October 2022.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals reported a 13 percent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 111 crore for the September quarter.  The pharma major’s revenue also soared to Rs 809 crore from Rs 593 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of JB Pharma ended at Rs 2,012.10, down 0.16 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

