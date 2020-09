The share price of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals surged over 16 percent on Tuesday after the company reported strong earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The stock rose 16.25 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 965.00 per share on the BSE. The stock has risen almost 90 percent since April 2020.

The company’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY21 rose 92.4 percent to Rs 119.5 crore from Rs 62.11 crore, YoY. Its net profit margin increased 8.96 percent YoY to 22.88 percent.

Revenue during the quarter increased 17.07 percent to Rs 522.28 crore as compared to Rs 446.11 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA in Q1FY21 jumped 61.94 percent to Rs 155.41 crore while the EBITDA margin increased to 29.76 percent.

At 12:20 pm, the shares were trading 10.81 percent higher at Rs 919.85 apiece on the BSE.