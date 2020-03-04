Market
Jaypee Infratech stock surges over 4% after NCLT approves resolution plan
Updated : March 04, 2020 12:26 PM IST
Jaypee Infratech share price surged over 4 percent intraday on Wednesday after a bankruptcy court approved a resolution plan submitted by NBCC in which it proposed to acquire Jaypee's stalled projects.
According to its plan, state-run NBCC will complete around 20,000 pending flats over the next three and a half years.
At 11:42 am, the share price of Jaypee Infratech was trading 4.35 percent higher to Rs 1.20 per share on the NSE.