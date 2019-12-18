Market
Jaypee Infratech rallies 9% after CoC clears NBCC's takeover bid
Updated : December 18, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Jaypee Infratech rallied 9.09 percent intraday to touch Rs 1.80 per share on the NSE.
The approval comes after the majority of the 23,000 homebuyers and banks voted in favour of NBCC over the other candidate Suraksha Realty.
