Jash Engineering receives orders worth Rs 49 crore in December

Indore-based engineering and manufacturing major Jash Engineering Ltd. bagged total orders worth Rs 49 crore in the month of December 2022. The total consolidated order for the month of December included Rs 11 crore from overseas markets.

The total consolidated order book position stood at Rs 698 crore comprising Rs 231 crore orders from India and Rs 467 core outside the country, as on January 1, 2023. The United States market accounted for Rs 263 Crore orders.

“As on January 1, 2023, consolidated orders worth Rs 35 Crore have been negotiated with clients, and formal purchase orders are awaited. Rs 21 crore for the Indian market and Rs 14 crore for projects outside India,” said the company in a statement.

Its client list includes Adani Infra, Enviro Control, Ramky Infra, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Waterfront (UK), WETICO (Saudi Arabia), and Birmingham PS (US), among others.

Jash Engineering reported a net profit of Rs 5.64 crore for the September quarter riding on sales of Rs 72.38 crore.

Jash Engineering Ltd. stock ended percent lower at Rs 843 on Tuesday.