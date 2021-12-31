January F&O series begins with 79% rollover from December series

Dalal Street began the January futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the December series with a loss of 332.3 points or 1.9 percent. That was the biggest fall in a monthly series since March 2021.

The leaner, 30-scrip index Sensex lost 1,000.77 points or 1.7 percent during this month. The Nifty Bank shed 2,301.2 points or 6.2 percent.

Rollovers

The Nifty50's December-January rollovers are at 79 percent as against a three-month average of 80 percent.

The rollovers for Nifty in the December series are marginally lower the three-month average with a higher cost of carry, indicating marginal unwinding of short positions, according to IIFL Securities.

The brokerage expects the 50-scrip index to continue to move in a sideways consolidation in the new series.

Month Rollovers (%) OI at start of series (crore shares) January 79 1.04 December 83 1.05 November 82 1.04 October 75 1.17 September 84 1.24 August 83 0.88

Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 99 percent at the beginning of the December series.

Here are some highlights of the December F&O series:

Sustained FII selloff

BankNifty down 20 percent from 3-months highs

Nifty IT at highs

Volatility gauge VIX near 16

Levels to expect in January series

Yes Securities expects the Nifty50 to trade in a range of 17,600-16,700 with sector churning being key in the range setup. IT stocks are showing relative strength and banking continues to drag, the brokerage said.

Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the January series in the past:

Series Nifty change (absolute) Change (%) Jan-20 -90.8 -0.7 Jan-19 -51.2 -0.5 Jan-18 591.8 5.6

December markets a second straight negative series following three positive series in a row. Here's how the Nifty has fared in the recent series: