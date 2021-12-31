January F&O series begins with 79% rollover from December series

Dalal Street began the January futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the December series with a loss of 332.3 points or 1.9 percent. That was the biggest fall in a monthly series since March 2021.
The leaner, 30-scrip index Sensex lost 1,000.77 points or 1.7 percent during this month. The Nifty Bank shed 2,301.2 points or 6.2 percent.
Rollovers
The Nifty50's December-January rollovers are at 79 percent as against a three-month average of 80 percent.
The rollovers for Nifty in the December series are marginally lower the three-month average with a higher cost of carry, indicating marginal unwinding of short positions, according to IIFL Securities.
The brokerage expects the 50-scrip index to continue to move in a sideways consolidation in the new series.
|Month
|Rollovers (%)
|OI at start of series (crore shares)
|January
|79
|1.04
|December
|83
|1.05
|November
|82
|1.04
|October
|75
|1.17
|September
|84
|1.24
|August
|83
|0.88
Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 99 percent at the beginning of the December series.
Here are some highlights of the December F&O series:
Levels to expect in January series
Yes Securities expects the Nifty50 to trade in a range of 17,600-16,700 with sector churning being key in the range setup. IT stocks are showing relative strength and banking continues to drag, the brokerage said.
Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the January series in the past:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|Jan-20
|-90.8
|-0.7
|Jan-19
|-51.2
|-0.5
|Jan-18
|591.8
|5.6
December markets a second straight negative series following three positive series in a row. Here's how the Nifty has fared in the recent series:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Dec-21
|-332
|Nov-21
|-321
|Oct-21
|239
|Sept-21
|981
|Aug-21
|859
|Jul-21
|-12
