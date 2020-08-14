Auto Jamna Auto stock price jumps 20% post Ashok Leyland’s positive commentary Updated : August 14, 2020 01:16 PM IST Optimistic management commentary by CV major Ashok Leyland fueled a rally in shares of Jamna Auto Industries as investors hoped for a revival in the CV sector. A recovery in demand for CV segment augurs well for Jamna Auto Industries. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply