  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Auto

Jamna Auto stock price jumps 20% post Ashok Leyland’s positive commentary

Updated : August 14, 2020 01:16 PM IST

Optimistic management commentary by CV major Ashok Leyland fueled a rally in shares of Jamna Auto Industries as investors hoped for a revival in the CV sector.
A recovery in demand for CV segment augurs well for Jamna Auto Industries.
Jamna Auto stock price jumps 20% post Ashok Leyland’s positive commentary

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

COVID cases on JSW Steel's Ballari campus nears 1,000 mark, active cases at 97

COVID cases on JSW Steel's Ballari campus nears 1,000 mark, active cases at 97

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, slump over 1%; auto stocks plunge, Eicher Motors top loser

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, slump over 1%; auto stocks plunge, Eicher Motors top loser

Public Transit-focused payments firm CityCash raises $1 mn in seed funding

Public Transit-focused payments firm CityCash raises $1 mn in seed funding

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement