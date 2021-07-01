Jain Irrigation Systems shares soar 10% after co turns profitable in March quarter

The share price of Jain Irrigation Systems soared 10 percent on Thursday after the company's March quarter earnings showed it turned profitable in Q4. The firm's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 63.9 crore as against a loss of Rs 328.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The stock rose a much as 9.8 percent to its day's high of Rs 28.50 per share.

The consolidated revenue rose over 19 percent YoY to Rs 1,793 crore versus Rs 1,505 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated EBIDTA margin increased from 1 percent to 11 percent in Q4 YoY.

Meanwhile, for the full year FY21, net loss narrowed to Rs 368 crore versus Rs 700 crore in FY20. Revenue also declined in FY21 to Rs 5,666 crore from Rs 5,922 crore in FY20.

After the results, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company, Anil Jain, said, "The level of activity was higher in the fourth quarter as compared to the earlier quarters. This was also due to relatively benign COVID conditions in the quarter. On the profitability front also, there has been a positive turnaround in the quarter in both standalone and consolidated basis. This is a reflection of the sustained efforts and focuses of the management in the last year to turn around, despite the challenges on external and internal fronts."

The present order book of the firm is at Rs 4,188 crore which gives comfort on revenue visibility. "The demand environment is conducive for the company’s products, given the fact that the agriculture sector is showing good traction in the economy," Jain said.

The firm has also been able to reduce the consolidated net debt by Rs 425 crore on a YoY basis.