Market
Jain Irrigation shares plunge 8% after Fitch downgrades long term issuer rating
Updated : July 30, 2019 10:20 AM IST
Jain Irrigation Systems shares tanked about 8 percent to day's low of Rs 21.40 on Tuesday after Fitch Ratings downgrade.
At 09:43 AM, the stock was down 5.17 percent to Rs 22 per share on the National Stock Exchange.
