ITI shares rise 17% on strong December quarter results

Updated : January 07, 2020 02:34 PM IST

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ITI shares climbed as much as 17.23 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 107.45 apiece
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ITI shares rose to as much as Rs 107.40 apiece
ITI's revenue from operations rose 47 percent to nearly Rs 827.95 crore in the quarter under review
