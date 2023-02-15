ITD Cementation gains on bagging Rs 833 crore order for building Army Headquarters in Delhi

The Mumbai-based construction company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,327 crore for the December quarter.

Engineering and construction major ITD Cementation India Ltd. shares surged on Wednesday after the company announced bagging a new order worth Rs 833 crore for the construction of the new Army headquarters in Delhi.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the company said that it has received the new order to build the Thal Sena Bhavan at Delhi Cantt-10 in the national capital on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

With the latest order win, the company has secured total orders worth Rs 8,800 crore for the current financial year. The company is aiming for orders worth Rs 10,000 crore this year, implying that it needs to win orders worth another Rs 1,200 crore during the remainder of the year to achieve its guidance.

The Mumbai-based construction company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,327 crore for the December quarter, a 33 percent year-on-year growth as against Rs 998 crore in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at about Rs 118 crore, compared to Rs 87 crore a year ago, a growth of 36 percent.

The Thal Sena Bhawan will be spread over 39 acres land and the Army headquarters will be housed in the single building. The six-storey building will be an all-green building with the latest state-of-the art facilities for Army officers.

Shares of ITD Cementation are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 107.85.