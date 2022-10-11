ITD Cementation expands orderbook after winning new orders worth Rs 1,755 crore  

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of ITD Cementation have gained 43 percent this year so far.

The three new projects are:

Construction of West Container terminal in Colombo

Construction of Berth and Yard facilities at Dhamra Port (two packages) in Odisha

Piling and Civil work for a Coke Over Project at the Hazira plant in Gujarat

With the recent order win, the company's total order wins for the current financial year have crossed Rs 7,900 crore.

The company in June had received its largest EPC order worth Rs 4,850 crore when it received the Letter of Intent to proceed with the construction of a six-lane greenfield expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The order enabled the company to cross a milestone of having an order book worth Rs 20,000 crore.

In January this year, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, ITD Cementation’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Prasad Patwardhan predicted a 15-20 percent topline growth for the company.

Shares of ITD Cementation pared the initial pop after receiving the order, ending 0.75 percent higher at Rs 114.65. The stock has gained 43 percent this year so far.