ITD Cementation expands orderbook after winning new orders worth Rs 1,755 crore  

Shares of ITD Cementation have gained 43 percent this year so far.
Engineering and construction company ITD Cementation bagged new orders worth Rs 1,755 crore across various segments.
The three new projects are:
With the recent order win, the company's total order wins for the current financial year have crossed Rs 7,900 crore.
The company in June had received its largest EPC order worth Rs 4,850 crore when it received the Letter of Intent to proceed with the construction of a six-lane greenfield expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The order enabled the company to cross a milestone of having an order book worth Rs 20,000 crore.
In January this year, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, ITD Cementation’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Prasad Patwardhan predicted a 15-20 percent topline growth for the company.
Shares of ITD Cementation pared the initial pop after receiving the order, ending 0.75 percent higher at Rs 114.65.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
