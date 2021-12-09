ITC to hold first analyst meet on December 14; stock up 1%

In a release to the exchanges, ITC has confirmed that it will hold its first-ever analyst meet on December 14 later this month.

The stock has reacted positively to the news and has shot up a percent odd at the time of publishing this copy.

The ITC stock showed a sharp uptick after the news of the analyst meet hit exchanges



CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that what investors want to know most is what is the strategy for unlocking value for such a diversified company.

Apart from it, a clarity on demerger and separate listing of verticles like FMCG, technology and agri businesses should come up.

Value-added agri products may in fact be a big focus area. ITC has a plethora of megabrands such as Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo! and Classmate that already command leadership positions in the market.

The focus may be on a full integration of foods biz across segments from Atta to branded. The total size of the packaged snacks market is set to vault 4.5 times from about Rs 32,000 crore to an estimated Rs 1.43 lakh crore by 2035, as per some reports.

There is also talk that the spices business may be brought under the Aashirvaad brand. Reports suggest that the market for the overall spices industry is projected to grow from about Rs 22,000 crore currently to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 15 years, a growth of five times.

Most of ITC's FMCG products occupy the first or the second positions in their respective categories giving them a unique opportunity to corner most of these segment growths.

There may be more granular details sought on the FMCG business as well like is the ITC management open to considering a share buyback?

A discussion on the demerger of hotels business once the hospitality sector stabilises properly after the COVID-19 pandemic might also be on the cards.