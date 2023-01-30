ITC, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Monday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 358-360 with a stop loss at Rs 340
Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 465 with a stop loss at Rs 435
Sell IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 52 with a stop loss at Rs 58
Sell M&M Financial for a target of Rs 214 with a stop loss at Rs 231
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss at Rs 565
Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss at Rs 145
Sell BPCL with a stop loss at Rs 350
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 222
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
