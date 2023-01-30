ITC, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Monday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 358-360 with a stop loss at Rs 340

Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 465 with a stop loss at Rs 435

Sell IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 52 with a stop loss at Rs 58

Sell M&M Financial for a target of Rs 214 with a stop loss at Rs 231

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss at Rs 565

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss at Rs 145

Sell BPCL with a stop loss at Rs 350

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 222