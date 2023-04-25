ITC becomes sixth largest firm by market cap, pips Infosys after HDFC

While ITC boast of a weight of 4.7 percent on Nifty50, the second largest company -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) commands a weight of 4.3 percent, which is just below that of ITC as of Tuesday.

ITC – the sixth weighted stock on Nifty50 – on Tuesday briefly surpassed the market capitalisation of Infosys to become the sixth-largest firm in the country. The cigarette major pipped the market capitalisation of Infosys after overtaking home finance lender HDFC Ltd in Friday's trade.

With the stock surpassing the Rs 412 mark, the company has bettered its market cap rank by two notches in just three sessions.

While ITC boasts of a weight of 4.7 percent on Nifty50, the second largest company — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — commands a weight of 4.3 percent, which is just below that of ITC as of Tuesday.

After last year’s stellar rally with 52 percent returns, ITC shares have yielded another 24 percent gains so far in 2023 – the best performer on the benchmark Nifty50. On the other side, the stock of Infosys has plummeted as much as 26 percent from its December peak, wiping out investor wealth to the tune of nearly Rs two lakh crore.

While huge misses across the board and disappointing guidance for the next year have dragged Infosys stock post-fourth-quarter results, its expectations of broad-based growth across the rural and urban markets are driving the ITC stock higher.

As a result, nearly 95 percent of the analysts who track ITC stock on Bloomberg have a “buy” recommendation on the stock, whereas the “sell” rating on Infosys surged to the highest level since September 2017.

Also Read | HDFC Bank: Some cheer for shareholders as RBI grants relief on priority sector targets

Foreign brokerage CLSA, which raised its target price on ITC opined better capital allocation and higher margin trajectory for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business and potential value unlocking is something to watch out for going forward. The foreign brokerage also increased earnings estimates by 2-4 percent for FY24-25.

Also Read | Infosys inks pact with Aramco to boost employee experience with AI

Moreover, ITC has been single-handedly driving the benchmark Nifty50 by contributing nearly half to the index movement this year so far. The cigarette major has contributed 166 points or 49.3 percent to the benchmark, cushioning selloff in IT and other heavyweights.