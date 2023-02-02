English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

ITC shares surge 11% in three sessions to new highs ahead of earnings

ITC shares surge 11% in three sessions to new highs ahead of earnings

ITC shares surge 11% in three sessions to new highs ahead of earnings
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 11:22:06 AM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

ITC shares have gained more than 85 percent from the 52-week low of Rs 207, touched on February 24, 2022.  

Shares of FMCG major ITC Ltd. gained 6.5 percent to a fresh 52-week high on Thursday ahead of the company's December quarter earnings, which are expected to be released on February 3. The stock opened at Rs 360.75 on the BSE and witnessed an upward trend to touch a new 52-week high of Rs 384.4.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential

Budget 2023: FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Centre seeks to target social constituencies in poll-bound states

Budget 2023: Centre seeks to target social constituencies in poll-bound states

Feb 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023

India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

How Budget 2023 fared in the three Cs: capex, consumption and credit

How Budget 2023 fared in the three Cs: capex, consumption and credit

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

On Wednesday, the ITC stock, which is a market leader in cigarettes, slumped nearly 5 percent after it was announced that the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes was hiked up to 16 percent during the Union Budget.


However, the stock has recovered from its lows to hit a lifetime high of Rs 365.65 apiece as analysts said the tax hike on cigarettes is not very high and can easily be passed on to customers.

ITC shares have gained more than 85 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 207, touched on February 24, 2022.

The hike in NCCD on cigarettes was revised after almost two years. Calculations imply a 2-2.5 percent increase in overall tax incidence on cigarettes.

Analysts expected a 5-10 percent increase in overall tax incidence. With the hike lower than expected, analysts say the overall impact on ITC would be negligible, making it a positive for ITC and other cigarette companies.

Nuvama estimates that cigarette companies may only need to pass on a low single-digit hike of around 2-3 percent. This, it says, is not an issue given there were no price hikes passed on to consumers in the past 2-3 years and hence, will be absorbed by consumers.

ITC had raised prices by 10-20 percent across cigarette brands in 2020 when the NCCD was hiked last time.

Shares of ITC Ltd. are trading 5.69 percent higher at Rs 381.95.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ITC Ltd

Previous Article

Mahindra to double down efforts on horticulture products with Budget push, says Hemant Sikka

Next Article

Timeline: A look at the turn of events at Adani Enterprises

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X