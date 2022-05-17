ITC shares gain over 4% as D-Street expects cigarette revenue to light up Q4 earnings

Shares of ITC Ltd on Tuesday gained over 4 percent as investors expect a good set of fourth quarterly numbers from the company on the back of increased cigarette volume and revenue growth.

The company is due to announce its Q4FY22 earnings tomorrow, May 18.

At 12.20 pm, the stock is currently trading at Rs 262.95, up 3.50 percent or Rs 8.90 on the BSE.

The Street is buoyant as it expects ITC’s cigarette revenue to grow in the range of 9-11 percent, and volume growth to be between 8-10 percent.

The company’s cigarette volumes have seen a positive growth trend since the fourth quarter of financial year 2021.

Here’s a look at its cigarette volume growth in the last few quarters:

Quarters Cigarette volume growth (%) Q3FY21 -6 Q4FY21 +8 Q1FY22 +32 Q2FY22 +9 Q3FY22 +13 Q4FY22 +8-10

As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company’s revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to increase by 13.5 percent at Rs 15,100 crore.

The company’s margin may see a slight increase at 34.4 percent mainly owing to high input costs dampening the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) margin.

Here’s a look at the FMCG segment EBIT margin trend:

Quarters EBIT margin (in %) Q3FY21 5.8 Q4FY21 5.1 Q1FY22 4.7 Q2FY22 6.7 Q3FY22 5.9 Q4FY22 4.1-4.3

While a strong performance is expected from the company’s paper and agriculture business, leading to a 15-20 percent increase in revenue, its hotel vertical may show signs of a mild impact of Omicron cases hitting in January.

The hotel vertical is expected to contribute to a revenue growth of 35-50 percent on account of re-opening, according to the poll.