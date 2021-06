The share price of ITC fell over 2 percent after the company posted a 1.3 percent decline in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 2021 at Rs 3,748.4 crore as compared to Rs 3,797 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations during Q4FY21 grew by 22.6 percent to Rs 13,294.7 crore from Rs 10,842.2 crore, YoY.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose by 7.4 percent to Rs 4,473 crore from Rs 4,163.5 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted 480 bps to 33.6 percent from 38.4 percent, YoY.

During the quarter, the cigarette business, which contributed 41 percent to total business, registered 14.2 percent YoY growth at Rs 5,859.6 crore while FMCG (others) business revenue grew by 15.8 percent to Rs 3,687.5 crore.

Here’s what brokerages have to say on ITC’s stock and March quarter earnings.

CLSA

The inflationary setting is likely to influence ITC's near-term margin, CLSA said. It remains confident in the improving margin trajectory for the other FMCG business on the back of an improving sales mix, falling incubation costs and operating leverage benefits.

CLSA maintains a Buy rating on ITC but has cut earnings estimates for its cigarette business by 3 percent. It also reduced the target price to Rs 265 (ex-dividend) per share from Rs 275 earlier.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan has a Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 per share.

"The company reported in-line Q4 EBITDA boosted by agri business. Cigarette growth was underwhelming, while other FMCG and paper were in-line. Dividend payout rose in FY21 to 100 percent," the brokerage said.

UBS

UBS maintained a Buy call with a target at Rs 260 per share. "Cigarette volumes recovered to pre-COVID levels in Q4 and FMCG (non-cigarette) ramp-up continues," UBS said.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley said that ITC's revenue growth was ahead of its estimates and earnings were in line with expectation and consensus.

The brokerage maintained an Overweight call with a target price of Rs 251 per share.

Goldman Sachs

The valuation does not fully reflect the combination of yield & growth potential, Goldman Sachs said.

The brokerage lowered FY22-24 EPS estimates by 4-7 percent after the result. The cuts were largely driven by lower volume/margin in the tobacco segment. It has a Buy call with a target at Rs 242 per share.

At 9:55 am, the stock was trading 1.91 percent lower at Rs 211.10 apiece on the BSE.

