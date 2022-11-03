The best performer on the Nifty 50 is within touching distance of an all-time high

Mini
The recent rally has been mainly fuelled by the company’s robust earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022, which was announced on October 20.
The FMCG major is now just 3 percent away from scaling its all-time high of Rs 367.7, which it scaled in July 2017.
ITC has now gained over 60 percent this year, and is the best performing stock on the Nifty 50 index.
The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate’s quarterly net profit had increased by more than one-fifth compared with the corresponding period a year ago, exceeding Street estimates.
The company’s revenue also jumped 26.7 percent. The highlight was the company’s cigarette sales jumping 20 percent year-on-year, far ahead of analysts’ estimate of 14-15 percent.
After ITC released its September quarter earnings, many brokerages recommended buying the stock, while also raising their target prices on account of volume growth in cigarette and FMCG units.
Global brokerage firm JPMorgan maintained its ‘overweight’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380.
Morgan Stanley also maintained its ‘overweight’ rating on ITC and raised its target price for the stock by more than 13 percent to Rs 374 from Rs 330 earlier.
Last month, ITC also announced that it would be increasing its stake in baby and mother care brand Mother Sparsh by putting in an additional investment of roughly Rs 13.50 crore. The FMCG major last week acquired 1,000 compulsorily convertible preference shares in Mother Sparsh, thereby raising its stake in the firm to 22 percent.