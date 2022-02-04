Should you buy, hold or sell ITC shares now? Here's what brokerages say after company's Q3 results

ITC shares were in focus on Friday, a day after the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate reported its financial results for the October-December period. The stock succumbed to selling pressure after a positive start.

At 10 am, the ITC stock was down 0.4 percent at Rs 233.4 on BSE, having risen as much as 1.8 percent to Rs 238.5 earlier in the day.

Its revenue increased 31.7 percent on-year to Rs 16,806.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's quarterly net profit at Rs 3,930 crore and revenue at Rs 13,100 crore.

Should you buy, hold or sell ITC shares now? Here's what brokerages said after the conglomerate's earnings announcement:

Citi

The brokerage retained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245. ITC's cigarette volume may have now fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to Citi.

No change in taxation in the Union Budget for FY23 is a sentiment positive for ITC, it added.

Jefferies

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the ITC stock and raised its target price to Rs 305 from Rs 300.

The company's strong quarterly numbers were led by a beat in four out of five segments.

Jefferies said the company's growth in cigarette volume was a surprise, with a two-year CAGR of more than two percent. It raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITC by 2-3 percent.

CLSA

The brokerage reiterated its 'buy' rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 285. Improvement in mobility is aiding a faster recovery for ITC, which has seen a material topline recovery, according to CLSA.

The brokerage continues to see a K-shaped trajectory for ITC's FMCG business.