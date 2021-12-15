ITC shares erase early gains; should you add, sell or hold FMCG-cigarette-hotel company's stock?

ITC shares gave up initial gains to drop half a percent after beginning Wednesday's trade in positive territory. The focus on ITC comes a day after the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate conducted its first-ever analyst meeting. Most brokerages have a positive view on the ITC stock , even as the ITC analyst meet did not lay out a concrete plan for demerging and listing of businesses to unlock value. The Street had expected major announcements in this area.

Analysts said ITC's management pointed out that its FMCG business was incubated to leverage its existing institutional strength.

The ITC stock rallied ahead of the meeting as there were a lot of expectations, but not too many things came out, Suvarna Joshi, Senior Analyst-FMCG at Axis Securities, told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. However, she said, the company's intent is on track in terms of creating long-term shareholder value and sustainability in growth.

"But we would have liked if there was certainty or a timeline given for some of the key announcements that the market was looking for," she said.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey also remains bullish on ITC's business prospects. He said the ITC meeting revealed a few things clearly, including the company's openness to demerging its businesses and its hint at maximising the allocation towards the FMCG unit.

"The FMCG business is already clocking anywhere between Rs 175 crore and Rs 200 crore per quarter of EBITDA and going by this numbers, I think the FMCG business carries a lot of value first point... Out of Rs 10,000 crore worth of spending, they are talking about 35 to 40 percent spending towards the FMCG business," Choksey told CNBC-TV18.

Will the Cigarettes business remain the core of ITC?

"I think the cigarette business will stay at the holding company level, and the rest of the businesses demerged into separate companies eventually and that is where the value unlocking would take place. So let us wait and see as in when it happens," Choksey added.

Here's what brokerages said after ITC's first analyst meeting:

CLSA

ITC's management has highlighted strategies to drive scale and margin expansion and is looking to leverage its power brand into adjacencies and drive margin expansion. The management expects to use acquisitions to drive scale. On its cigarettes business, the management says a stable tax regime is positive for the tobacco sector. The company is open to alternate structures in its hotels and infotech businesses.

The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' on ITC with a target price of Rs 275.

UBS

ITC's management has said that the cigarette volume is likely to grow with improving mobility in FMCG. On its hotels business, it said that the demerger is an ongoing discussion but it is more likely once the industry normalises.

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on ITC with a target of Rs 280.

Morgan Stanley

ITC's management is focussed on creating sustained shareholder value and is evaluating options. The company remains committed to its plan of restructuring the hotels business as the industry stabilises.

The brokerage has an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 251.

Jefferies

Digital interventions are touching all aspects of ITC's business. The maiden analyst meet shows how the company's management is working towards making it a future-ready enterprise.

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on ITC with a target of Rs 300.

JPMorgan

There is aggression on FMCG by the company, hope for reasonable cigarette taxation and no plans for a demerger. Revenue recovery momentum is improving across the cigarette, hotel and paper businesses. The valuation at 17 times FY23E are not demanding.

The Budget session will be keenly watched for any potential tax change on cigarettes.

The brokerage has a 'neutral' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 238.