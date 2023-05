ITC shares hit a record high on Thursday - Here is what lies ahead for Nifty 50's top gainer in 2023

ITC also announced a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and special dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share for the March quarter.

Shares of cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd . made another record high, continuing its dream run from 2022, during which it had emerged as the top performer on the Nifty 50 index. The stock made an intraday high of Rs 442.85 on Thursday, extending its gains for the fifth day in a row.

The stock has gained 33 percent so far this year after gaining nearly 60 percent in 2022. Shares have risen 71 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 258.55. This is in comparison to the Nifty 50 index, which is currently flat on a year-to-date basis.