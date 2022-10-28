    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    ITC increases stake in D2C brand Mother Sparsh to 22 percent

    ITC increases stake in D2C brand Mother Sparsh to 22 percent

    ITC increases stake in D2C brand Mother Sparsh to 22 percent
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of ITC are trading near their 52-week high.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell ITC share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd. on Friday informed the exchanges that it has acquired 1,000 compulsorily convertible preference shares in baby and mother care brand Mother Sparsh, thereby raising its stake in the firm to 22 percent.

    The move is in continuation to ITC’s October 18 announcement where it said that it would be increasing its stake in Mother Sparsh by putting in an additional investment of roughly Rs 13.50 crore.

    Meanwhile, Mother Sparsh has already declared that it is in advanced discussions of securing a Series B funding between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore, with ITC infusing Rs 13.5 crore.

    ITC, in November 2021, acquired a 16 percent stake in the D2C brand Mother Sparsh. Mother Sparsh does a majority of its sales through online channels, including its own website, and offers a range of targeted personal care solutions for moms, infants, and kids.

    It intends to enhance its portfolio significantly, especially across baby skin care and mother-oriented segments.

    Shares of ITC ended little changed on Friday at Rs 346.
    Also Read: Analysts raise ITC stock targets surprised by strong cigarette volumes
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ITC LtdITC stock performance

    Previous Article

    Max Ventures subsidiary acquires majority stake in Acreage Builders for Rs 322.50 crore

    Next Article

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC ends lower after underperforming peers in September

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng