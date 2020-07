Brokerage firms were mixed on ITC after the FMCG major reported a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, at Rs 2,342.76 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,173.94 in the same quarter a year ago.

The stock fell over 2 percent to Rs 195 per share on the BSE on Monday. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined around 17 percent in 2020 but was positive in the last 1 month.

Brokerage house IDFC Securities maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 per share. As per its result review report, the Q1 earnings of ITC were below its expectations but better than street estimates. The decline in cigarette volumes and disruption in hotel and paper division impacted profits, it said, adding that the FMCG business gave a stellar performance as compared to peers.

It further noted that the ITC's exit trends are positive with cigarette sales and distribution normalising to pre-COVID levels and that deeper reach and better manufacturing capabilities should help in a relatively faster recovery.

The firm believes that the company will be a long-term value driver as businesses continue to scale up and added that the valuations remain undemanding at current levels.

Meanwhile, Edelweiss Financial Services has a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 217 per share. It said that the revenue decline was in line with estimates but profit and EBITDA fall was worse than what was estimated.