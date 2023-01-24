ITC, Canara Bank, India Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 332
Buy Petronet LNG for a target of Rs 240 with a stop loss at Rs 219
Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 312 with a stop loss at Rs 298
Sell India Cement for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 214
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 321
Buy GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 565
Buy Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) with a stop loss at Rs 830
Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 244