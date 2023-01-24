ITC, Canara Bank, India Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 332

Buy Petronet LNG for a target of Rs 240 with a stop loss at Rs 219

Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 312 with a stop loss at Rs 298

Sell India Cement for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 214

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 321

Buy GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 565

Buy Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) with a stop loss at Rs 830

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 244