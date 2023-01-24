English
ITC, Canara Bank, India Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

ITC, Canara Bank, India Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

ITC, Canara Bank, India Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
By Sangam Singh  Jan 24, 2023 9:08:26 AM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 332
Buy Petronet LNG for a target of Rs 240 with a stop loss at Rs 219
Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 312 with a stop loss at Rs 298
Sell India Cement for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 214
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 321
Buy GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 565
Buy Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) with a stop loss at Rs 830
Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 244
 
