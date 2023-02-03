ITC, Bank of Baroda, M&M Financial: Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Kush Bohra

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened higher on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: Pakistan economy on the edge of collapse — why India may be worried
Feb 2, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 400-420 with a stop loss at Rs 365
Buy M&M Financial for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 225
Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst
Buy GNA Axles for a target of Rs 825 and Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 790
Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) for a target of Rs 165 and Rs 180 with a stop loss at Rs 148