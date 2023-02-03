English
ITC, Bank of Baroda, M&M Financial: Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Kush Bohra

Feb 3, 2023 9:53 AM IST

By Sangam Singh   Feb 3, 2023 9:57 AM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened higher on Friday.

Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 400-420 with a stop loss at Rs 365
Buy M&M Financial for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 225
Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst
Buy GNA Axles for a target of Rs 825 and Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 790
Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) for a target of Rs 165 and Rs 180 with a stop loss at Rs 148
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 9:53 AM IST
    X