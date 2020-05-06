  • SENSEX
ITC, Axis Bank shares fall on reports of govt looking to sell its stake

Updated : May 06, 2020 11:33 AM IST

The union government is reportedly looking to raise Rs 22,000 crore by selling its stake in ITC (7.94 percent) and Axis Bank (4.69 percent), which it holds through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), in a bulk deal on the exchanges.
The government is looking to complete the transaction by the end of the first or second week of May.
ITC fell as much as 7.6 percent to Rs 160.60, while Axis Bank also declined 5.3 percent to Rs 368 on BSE.
