IT stocks worth a nibble again? Campus Activewear doubles: Stocks that kept dealers busy today

Indian equities fell after a two-day surge as the market consolidated ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcement later tonight (September 21).
While flows remain mixed with a positive bias, dealing rooms indicate that the range for the Nifty remains between 17,200 on the downside and 17,800 on the upper end.
Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC TV-18 that technology names are witnessing some buying interest from institutional investors. Indian IT names are among the worst performers this year and have left the street divided on the future outlook. The focus is now on Accenture's results on Thursday.
Dealers also believe that the focus has shifted to defensive names like FMCG and Pharma. The Nifty FMCG index was the only sectoral gainer in mid-week trading, ending 1.2 percent higher.
Besides IT names, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:
Jubilant Ingrevia: Shares of the health solutions provider ended 2 percent lower after a two-day surge, during which it gained nearly 6 percent. Dealers indicate that a large block deal in the stock is in the offing soon. The stock is down nearly 40 percent from its 52-week high but is a consensus "buy" among all seven analysts who track the stock.
Campus Activewear: Shares of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand ended 1.4 percent higher on Wednesday and are up in six out of the last eight trading sessions. Dealing rooms suggest that the stock is seeing buy flows on the FII desk. The stock went public in July, and shares have nearly doubled from their IPO price of Rs 292.
HDFC Life: Selling pressure from a leading long-only fund appears to be over for this insurance major based on reports from dealers. The stock declined on Wednesday after a two-day run higher. Last week, UK-based investment firm Abrdn Plc offloaded a stake in the HDFC Group company.
Bajaj Finance: India's largest NBFC is also witnessing buy flows on the FII desk, according to dealers. The stock gained for the third day in a row on Wednesday. It has been in the news recently over reports that the RBI may grant it permission to issue credit cards, prompting brokerage firm Jefferies to raise its price target to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,300. However, sources close to the RBI told CNBC TV-18 that the central bank has no such plans on the table as of now.
