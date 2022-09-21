IT stocks worth a nibble again? Campus Activewear doubles: Stocks that kept dealers busy today

The Nifty 50 remains in a range of 17,200 - 17,800. However, there are plenty of stocks that kept the dealers in action through the day.

Indian equities fell after a two-day surge as the market consolidated ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcement later tonight (September 21).

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC TV-18 that technology names are witnessing some buying interest from institutional investors. Indian IT names are among the worst performers this year and have left the street divided on the future outlook. The focus is now on Accenture's results on Thursday.

Dealers also believe that the focus has shifted to defensive names like FMCG and Pharma. The Nifty FMCG index was the only sectoral gainer in mid-week trading, ending 1.2 percent higher.

Besides IT names, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Jubilant Ingrevia: Shares of the health solutions provider ended 2 percent lower after a two-day surge, during which it gained nearly 6 percent. Dealers indicate that a large block deal in the stock is in the offing soon. The stock is down nearly 40 percent from its 52-week high but is a consensus "buy" among all seven analysts who track the stock.

Campus Activewear: Shares of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand ended 1.4 percent higher on Wednesday and are up in six out of the last eight trading sessions. Dealing rooms suggest that the stock is seeing buy flows on the FII desk. The stock went public in July, and shares have nearly doubled from their IPO price of Rs 292.

HDFC Life: Selling pressure from a leading long-only fund appears to be over for this insurance major based on reports from dealers. The stock declined on Wednesday after a two-day run higher. Last week, Selling pressure from a leading long-only fund appears to be over for this insurance major based on reports from dealers. The stock declined on Wednesday after a two-day run higher. Last week, UK-based investment firm Abrdn Plc offloaded a stake in the HDFC Group company.