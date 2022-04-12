IT stocks under pressure as earnings season begins; TCS bucks the trend

IT stocks were largely under pressure on Tuesday except Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a day after the country's largest software services exporter reported its financial results for the quarter ended March. Barring TCS shares, which rose more than one percent during the session, most stocks in the IT basket struggled below the flatline amid overall weakness in the market.

At 1 pm, TCS shares were left with a gain of 0.2 percent. Infosys was down 1.6 percent, Wipro 2.2 percent, Tech Mahindra two percent and HCL Tech 0.3 percent.

The Nifty IT was near the lowest level of the day down 1.8 percent.

TCS kicked off the corporate earnings season post-market hours on Monday. The country's largest IT company posted a net profit of Rs 9,926 crore for the fourth quarter of FY22, up 1.6 percent sequentially. IT company's revenue increased 3.5 percent on quarter to Rs 50,591 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Tata Consultancy Services’ quarterly net profit at Rs 10,050 crore and revenue at Rs 50,390 crore.

Its revenue in constant currency terms increased 3.2 percent, according to a regulatory filing. Analysts had estimated the growth at three percent.

Infosys is slated to report its financial results for the January-March period on Wednesday, and Wipro on April 29.

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 fell around one percent each amid selling pressure across sectors, and were set to finish lower for a second straight day.