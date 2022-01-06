IT stocks extend losses for 2nd day; Zensar Tech down 5%, Infosys, TCS slip over 2%

Information Technology (IT) stocks failed to impress investors for the second straight day on Thursday. The sector gauge BSE IT declined more than 2 percent intraday with Zensar Technologies and Persistent Systems Ltd being the top laggards in the tech stocks pack.

Zensar Technologies shares slipped nearly 5 percent intraday to Rs 495.40 on the BSE. This is despite ICICI Direct initiating a ‘buy’ call on the stock last week, with a target price of Rs 575.

The shares of IT major Infosys dropped 2.4 percent during the day to an intraday low of Rs 1,800. The tech behemoth’s shares, which have given a return of almost 16 percent to investors in the past six months, have declined 4.76 percent in the first four trading sessions of 2022 (year-to-date).

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock too was in the negative territory and fell 2.32 percent to an intraday low of Rs 3,771.35. The shares of IT major HCL also corrected 2.5 percent intraday and were trading at Rs 1281, 2.32 percent lower at the time of writing.

The stocks of IT giants are witnessing a sell-off at a time when the companies are due to report their earnings for the third quarter of the fiscal ended December 31, 2021. However, the downtrend is in line with the overall negative trading day, with most sectors in the red and benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunging over a percent.

However, several analysts recently favoured IT stocks , predicting their upcycle to go on in the medium term.

Though tech stocks have been leading the market rally and limited losses on days the market witnessed sell-off, Bhavin Shah, Founder and Portfolio Manager, Sameeksha Capital is of the view the stocks are priced for perfection.

“Generally, every company is seeing very strong demand, and there are predictions for this to last for a very long period. What I feel is a bit of this demand is also driven by where the markets are, because, in technology, a lot of investment in startups is all driven by the dynamics of the stock market. And if that slows down because of a significant correction, that can actually affect the demand for IT services as well. So, I think the stocks are kind of priced for perfection and that's why they don't fit our criteria for holding on to it. So we have really become very light on the sector, compared to being very overweight back in March, April 2020,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Experts have also pointed to expensive valuations of the stock. AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets Wednesday said, tech stocks have run up way ahead of expectations.

“Most IT stocks have overheated in the overall market rally in the past 18 months or so," he told CNBCTV18.com.