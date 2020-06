Shares of Information Technology (IT) companies surged on Friday after Accenture reported better than expected quarterly earnings. The company reported 1.3 percent constant currency (CC) revenue growth in 3QFY20 when compared to the same period last, with-in its guided range, and marginally ahead of consensus estimates.

The Nifty IT index was leading with a rally of more than 4 percent as against benchmark Nifty50's 0.5 percent gains. Index heavyweight Infosys gained over 6 percent while TCS and Wipro surged over 4 percent.

“Accenture’s management’s commentary was assuring and the constant currency revenue growth is within guided range, marginally ahead of consensus,” CLSA said.

It added that the company indicates an improving operating environment and a strong deal pipeline which is a positive read for the Indian IT companies.

While outsourcing grew 5 percent, consulting was expectedly weak (-2 percent) as clients reduced existing volume and deferred new. However, cancellations were limited and both consulting and outsourcing bookings were only marginally below the trailing four-quarter average, CLSA noted.