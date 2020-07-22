Market IT stands out! MOSL increases weightage of sector in portfolio, adds wipro Updated : July 22, 2020 01:51 PM IST The brokerage has further increased its allocations to the IT sector in the model portfolio The increase in weightage in the IT sector in the MOSL portfolio came from trimming its positions in utilities. Going ahead, MOSL expects the IT sector’s relative earnings outperformance to sustain for the rest of FY21. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply