  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

IT stands out! MOSL increases weightage of sector in portfolio, adds wipro

Updated : July 22, 2020 01:51 PM IST

The brokerage has further increased its allocations to the IT sector in the model portfolio
The increase in weightage in the IT sector in the MOSL portfolio came from trimming its positions in utilities.
Going ahead, MOSL expects the IT sector’s relative earnings outperformance to sustain for the rest of FY21.
IT stands out! MOSL increases weightage of sector in portfolio, adds wipro

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

HUL's shares slip over 3% post June quarter earnings as brokerages take cautious view

HUL's shares slip over 3% post June quarter earnings as brokerages take cautious view

Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

IndiaMART InterMESH shares rally over 14% as Q1FY21 net profit doubles

IndiaMART InterMESH shares rally over 14% as Q1FY21 net profit doubles

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement